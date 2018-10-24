European and Commonwealth champion Hannah Miley likes to "do things a little differently".

The 21-year-old is not based at one of the elite training centres such as Loughborough, where many of the Great Britain team are located, and instead is coached by her father, Patrick, at the Garioch Swimming Club in Inverurie and at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Hannah juggles her swimming with studies, while Patrick also has a hectic schedule, combining the responsibilities of being a father as well as a coach, inventor and helicopter pilot.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope caught up with the pair ahead of the World Championships in Shanghai, China, for British Olympic Dreams.