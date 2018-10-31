Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Super Movers
Premier League logo
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
Super Movers
KS1
KS2
Just for Fun
Teacher Tips
Cymraeg
Scotland
N. Ireland
Rewards
Partners
Children in Need - Get Your Ears On
31 Oct 2018
31 Oct 2018
From the section
Super Movers
Get active and raise money with Pudsey's Super Movers routine!
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
More challenges arriving soon
Top Stories
Crash helicopter take-off 'not abnormal'
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
News
I feared worst for Nissanka - Buttler
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Nadal withdraws in Paris through injury
12m
13 minutes ago
From the section
Tennis
Manager Mourinho avoids FA punishment
5m
6 minutes ago
From the section
Football
'I know how to get by you - let's dance'
10h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
Comments
Wales great Jenkins announces retirement
6h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments