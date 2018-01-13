KS2 Addition & Subtraction

Let the Geordie Pigeon explain how to do mental maths, with this song and movement routine for Key Stage 2 students.

Brain Booster videos get your class up and moving for a short burst of physical activity in the classroom. The routines can be performed in a limited space, and encourage learning through curriculum-linked topics.

Download the Addition & Subtraction lyric sheet so your class can sing along with the Geordie Pigeon.

This Bitesize Primary animation explains additional methods for mental maths.

More Key Stage 2 Videos

Top Stories

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
England all-rounder Ben Stokes celebrates victory over South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town
  • From the section Cricket
Alistair Brownlee wins 2016 Olympic old
  • From the section Olympics
  • Comments
Emmanuel Adebayor
Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva
  • From the section Football
  • Comments