Squash player Evans desperate to compete

  • From the section Squash

Two-time British squash champion Tesni Evans says she is excited to finally compete again as the World Tour returns after its six-month suspension.

World number nine Evans is one of 64 players competing at the behind-closed-doors Manchester Open from 16-22 September. It is the first World Tour event since the coronavirus outbreak and strict safety measures will be in place.

The 27-year-old Welshwoman - who also won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018 - admits it has been a tough spell as she gets most of her income from competitions, but she says people's health will always come first.

Top videos

Top Stories

Jonny Bairstow
Primoz Roglic
Lamine Diack
Gareth Bale playing for Wales in 2020
  • From the section Football
Breaking news
  • From the section Cycling
Cambridge United fans
  • From the section Football