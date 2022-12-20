Great Britain's Jessica Gadirova has been nominated for the 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year after she became GB Gymnastics' youngest ever world champion at just 18 years old.

Gadirova also won a silver and bronze medal at the World Championships, as well as gold at the European Championships in Munich.

