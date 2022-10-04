Sam Barlow, winner of the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award, reflects on winning the award and the changes it has made to her life and work.

Nominations for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award for 2022 are now open.

You can nominate the volunteers making your community better through sport on Unsung Hero or Arwr Tawel - or by email to unsunghero@bbc.co.uk

You can also download the entry form in English or Welsh and send it to us. Email entries must be a form attached to the email, not just email text.

All entries must be received before 23:59 BST on Sunday 30 October 2022.