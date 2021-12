American gymnast Simone Biles has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Lifetime Achievement award.

Biles, 24, has a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championships medals, making her the joint most decorated gymnast of all time.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will be held at Salford's MediaCity on 19 December and broadcast on BBC One & BBC iPlayer from 18:45 GMT.