BBC Sport takes a look at Sports Personality of the Year contender Raheem Sterling.

Sterling shone as England progressed at Euro 2020 - reaching the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years before losing to Italy on penalties.

The Manchester City forward scored three goals at the tournament, including the opener during England's historic win over Germany in the last 16.

Sterling was one of three England players, alongside defenders Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, to be picked in Uefa's team of the tournament.

He also scored 10 Premier League goals during the 2020-21 season as City won the title for the third time in fourth years.

