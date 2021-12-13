BBC Sport takes a look at Sports Personality of the Year contender Emma Raducanu.

A 44-year wait for a British women's Grand Slam singles champion ended with Raducanu's remarkable run to win the US Open.

She was the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title, sealing victory with a straight-sets win over Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu, then 18, did not drop a set in the tournament as she became the youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004.

In the summer, while awaiting her A-level results, the teenager had emerged as a star at Wimbledon, defying her ranking of 338 to reach the fourth round before retiring from her last-16 match after suffering breathing difficulties.

