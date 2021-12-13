BBC Sport takes a look at Sports Personality of the Year contender Adam Peaty.

Peaty wrote his name into the history books once again as he powered to 100m breaststroke gold in Tokyo to become the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title.

He blew away the competition to win Britain's first gold medal of the Games.

It left Peaty with the 16 quickest times - this race was the fifth fastest - over the distance in history, and he remains the only swimmer to dip under 57 seconds with his 2019 world record.

He also played an instrumental role in Great Britain's historic mixed 4x100m medley relay victory and the silver claimed by the men's medley relay line-up.

