BBC Sport takes a look at Sports Personality of the Year contender Tom Daley.

At his fourth Games, Daley finally became an Olympic diving champion, alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform event.

A household name since competing on the world stage as a schoolboy, the public has watched as he won major titles, shared his grief when he lost his father to cancer, and his joy when he married and later became a father.

Then aged 27, and 13 years after his Olympic debut, he claimed an emotional triumph at the Games in Tokyo.

Daley also won bronze in the men's 10m platform to become the first British diver to claim four Olympic medals.

