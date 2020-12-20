Homepage
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins Young SPOTY award
20 Dec 2020
20 Dec 2020
From the section
Sports Personality
Diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix collects the award for 2020 Young Sports Personality of the Year.
