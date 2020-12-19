Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Sally Orange

Your Greatest Sporting Moment entry from Sally Orange:

"There's no denying it: women are amazing. And this group of women cemented their status as blooming brilliant by becoming the first all-female team to trek across one of Norway's most challenging regions. They were a five-strong British female team made up of Sally Orange, Kirsty Robb, Eve Armstrong, Brooke Nolan and Maddy Turnbull who all trekked 250km across the Finnmark Plateau, the largest ice plain in Europe. They did it, unsupported, pulling super heavy pulk in temperatures as low as -40, over 13 days. Having not seen a soul except each other for the duration, they were in for a bit of a shock when they returned to reality and the impact of Covid-19 which they had been blissfully unaware of due to a lack of communication with the outside world. They all raised money for respective charities and demonstrated the spirit of adventure to the younger generation."