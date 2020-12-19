Your Greatest Sporting Moment: George McMenemy

Your Greatest Sporting Moment entry from George McMenemy:

"This year I got my first ever wicket in village cricket. Cricket has always been my greatest love but I have dyspraxia; a mild condition meaning I have poor coordination (not very suited to cricket!) My mother passed away suddenly two years ago which affected me more than anything else in my life. She was my biggest supporter, always telling me to believe in myself and prove the doubters wrong. I was bullied at school for a while and told I would never achieve anything in sport, but I joined my local cricket club after my mum passed two summers ago and the rest is history. Playing has helped me overcome my grief and I love the spirit of cricket. Above all else it has given me the opportunity to turn my life around and try to make my darling mummy proud which is all I ever want to do!"