Your Greatest Sporting Moment: Drew Miller

Your Greatest Sporting Moment entry from Drew Miller:

"I am disabled, I am autistic and have hyper mobility and for years I have played disability football with a dream to one day play mainstream Sunday league football, at any level. I spent over a decade playing pan-disability football, rising up to play for my country and to train at Brighton & Hove Albion's Elite training centre. I spent time playing with Bournemouth and finally Fulham as I moved to London. I finally realised my dream in 2020, playing for a local side in South London who have been supportive and welcoming after 10 years improving my social and football skills to be able to keep up despite my disabilities. Even after facing verbal abuse relating to my disability on the pitch I am determined to come back in the new year and keep living my sporting dream, no matter how small. The video is me in my second league game, early in 2020, making a goal line clearance and you can see what it means (Dark Blue number 2)."