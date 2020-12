Your Greatest Sporting Moment entry from Charlie Gray:

"We were bored and hot during lockdown and started talking about the luge and how nice and cold it would be. The kids didn't get what a luge was so I bought a 25m piece of builder's plastic damp proofing and a couple of floatees. A sprinkler and some washing-up liquid later we had our luge! Cheaper than a paddling pool and so much more fun! The kids didn't get a look in...much."