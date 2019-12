Sir Bradley Wiggins, 2012 Sports Personality of the Year winner, reveals the shortlisted candidates for this year's award.

They are footballer Gareth Bale, dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin, boxer Carl Froch, Paralympic skier Kelly Gallagher and her guide Charlotte Evans, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, golfer Rory McIlroy, athlete Jo Pavey, swimmer Adam Peaty, gymnast Max Whitlock and skeleton bob racer Lizzy Yarnold.

The public vote for their favourite by phone and online on the night.