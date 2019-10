Hillsborough justice campaigner Anne Williams, who died in April, is honoured at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

Anne fought tirelessly for a new inquest into her son Kevin's death in the 1989 football tragedy.

The Helen Rollason Award was accepted on her behalf by daughter Sara, son Michael, and brother Danny.

The BBC award - named after TV presenter Helen Rollason, who died aged 43 in 1999 after fighting cancer - is given for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.