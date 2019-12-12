You can watch the Sports Personality at 60 documentary on BBC iPlayer

In a documentary broadcast on BBC One, Gary Lineker looks back on the 60-year history of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In 1977, the year of his third Grand National win, Red Rum was one of Sports Personality of the Year's more unusual guests when he made an appearance in the studio.

As SPOTY presenter Clare Balding explains, he took an unusual route to get there...

