Murray looks back at Wimbledon 'blur'

During the countdown to the 60th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday, 15 December, we will be looking at each of the 10 shortlisted contenders.

Andy Murray looks back on the tense final moments before he won Wimbledon.

Murray admits it was a "struggle" to breathe as he became the first Briton to win the men's singles title at SW19 since Fred Perry in 1936.

The 26-year-old British number one hopes he can use his Wimbledon win as a springboard to winning more major titles.

Public voting for the 2013 Sports Personality will take place by phone and online during a live show on Sunday, 15 December from the First Direct Arena in Leeds.