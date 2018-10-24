Sports Personality contenders

The shortlist of 10 contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is revealed with help from former England cricketer Phil Tufnell and artist Paul Trevillion.

Sailor Ben Ainslie, England cricketer Ian Bell, Paralympic wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft, long-distance runner Mo Farah and cyclist Chris Froome were the first five names to be announced.

They were followed by rugby union player Leigh Halfpenny, jockey AP McCoy, tennis player Andy Murray, athlete Christine Ohuruogu and golfer Justin Rose.

A capacity crowd of about 12,000 will attend the show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Sunday, 15 December.

