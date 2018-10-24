In 2010, jockey AP McCoy was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

McCoy had won almost every big race in his sport but never the Grand National. In 2009 this feat was accomplished at the 15th attempt as he rode Don't Push It to victory over the famous Aintree fences.

The 18-times champion jockey has gone on to ride over 4,000 winners.

