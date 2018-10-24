In 2009, footballer Ryan Giggs was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Giggs passed numerous footballing records for his club, Manchester United, in 2009. He made his 700th start for the club and scored his 150th goal, becoming only the ninth Manchester United player to achieve that feat.

He also passed 20 years with his only club in 2009 and was named Manchester United player of the decade.

Giggs holds the record for the most Premier League appearances by an outfield player.

