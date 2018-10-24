In 2005, cricketer Andrew Flintoff was named Sports Personality of the Year.

The England all-rounder was the best player in the 2005 home Ashes victory over Australia having produced match-winning moments throughout.

Flintoff scored 141 runs in total in the second Test, a crucial century in the fourth Test and took 23 wickets throughout the series to help England regain the Ashes.

He became the first cricketer since Sir Ian Botham, in 1981, to win the coveted BBC award.

