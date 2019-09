Jonny Wilkinson wins the Sports Personality of the Year trophy in 2003 after kicking England to Rugby World Cup glory.

He kicked the winning drop goal in the final few seconds of the World Cup final against Australia.

Later that year, Wilkinson was named the IRB Player of the Year.

