In 1998, England's new footballing icon Michael Owen was named Sports Personality of the Year.

The Liverpool teenager became an overnight star on the international stage, largely thanks to his performance and solo goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup finals in France.

He became England's youngest player and scorer, and ended the year as runner-up to Zinedine Zidane in the World Player of the Year awards.

Available to UK users only.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.