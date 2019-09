In 1997, tennis star Greg Rusedski was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

This season was arguably Rusedski's most memorable, as he managed to make it to the US Open final where he was beaten by Australian Pat Rafter.

Shortly afterwards, Rusedski reached his career high ranking of number four in the world.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.