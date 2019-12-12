In 1992, racing driver Nigel Mansell was named Sports Personality of the Year for the second time.

Mansell started the 1992 season with five straight wins on his way to the F1 world title.

Aptly, it was at the British Grand Prix that year that Mansell became the most successful British driver of all time, surpassing Sir Jackie Stewart with 28 race wins.

Having already won the annual poll in 1986, Mansell became only the second person after Sir Henry Cooper to win the Sports Personality award twice.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live