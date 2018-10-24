In 1989, British golfer Sir Nick Faldo emerged victorious at Sports Personality of the Year. He lifted his second major title at the Masters in Augusta, carding a final round 65 to force a play-off against Scott Hoch, before winning at the second extra hole.

The Englishman ultimately claimed six major championships and was knighted in 2009.

Faldo won in a year overshadowed by the Hillsborough football stadium disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans died and the award was presented by then Bishop of Liverpool, David Sheppard, a former England cricketer.

