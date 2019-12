In 1987, athlete Fatima Whitbread was named Sports Personality of the Year after winning a gold medal at the Rome World Championships.

At the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, she won the silver medal behind rival Petra Felke, who had broken the world record to win.

