In 1986, British racing driver Nigel Mansell was named Sports Personality of the Year.

In one of the tightest world championships in history, Mansell narrowly lost out to Alain Prost in the final race of the season.

However, he remains the most successful British Formula 1 driver of all-time in terms of race wins with 31 victories.

