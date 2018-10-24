In 1985, featherweight boxer Barry McGuigan was named Sports Personality of the Year.

He was finally given his world title shot against long-reigning WBA featherweight champion Eusebio Pedrosa at Loftus Road. McGuigan was awarded the victory by a unanimous points decision.

McGuigan, who is a UK citizen although he was born in the Republic of Ireland, became the first winner of the Sports Personality award not born in the United Kingdom.

