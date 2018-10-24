1985: McGuigan wins world title

In 1985, featherweight boxer Barry McGuigan was named Sports Personality of the Year.

He was finally given his world title shot against long-reigning WBA featherweight champion Eusebio Pedrosa at Loftus Road. McGuigan was awarded the victory by a unanimous points decision.

McGuigan, who is a UK citizen although he was born in the Republic of Ireland, became the first winner of the Sports Personality award not born in the United Kingdom.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.

Top videos

Top Stories

Gareth Bale
Andy Murray loses against Fabio Fognini
  • From the section Tennis
David Price and Dereck Chisora
  • From the section Boxing
Typhoon
Tyson Fury
  • From the section Boxing
Tyson Fury
Video
  • From the section Boxing