1984: Torvill and Dean's perfection

In 1984, figure skating pair Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were named joint Sports Personality of the Year.

Competing at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics, the duo became the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time, receiving 12 perfect 6.0 scores.

They also went on to receive a bronze medal at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

