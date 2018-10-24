Cram crowned 1983 Sports Personality

In 1983, middle-distance runner Steve Cram was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

He won 1500m gold at the 1983 Helsinki World Championships, becoming the first man to run the distance in under three minutes 30 seconds.

During a 19-day period that summer, Cram set new world records in the 1500m, 2,000m and mile.

He retired in 1994 but remains the UK record holder in both the mile and 2,000m.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One.

