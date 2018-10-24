Botham wins 1981 Sports Personality

In 1981, Ian Botham was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Botham played an instrumental role in England retaining the Ashes, scoring 399 runs and taking 34 wickets in what became known as "Botham's Ashes".

He was knighted in 2007 in recognition of his cricketing achievements and long-distance fundraising walks.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.

