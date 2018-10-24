In 1981, Ian Botham was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Botham played an instrumental role in England retaining the Ashes, scoring 399 runs and taking 34 wickets in what became known as "Botham's Ashes".

He was knighted in 2007 in recognition of his cricketing achievements and long-distance fundraising walks.

