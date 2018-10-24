In 1979, athlete Sebastian Coe was named Sports Personality of the Year.

Lord Coe dominated middle-distance athletics this year, setting three new world records in the space of 41 days. He is still the only man in athletics history to hold three different world records at one time.

He went on to win three major gold medals before retiring from athletics in early 1990.

