In 1977, tennis player Virginia Wade was named Sports Personality of the Year after becoming Wimbledon singles champion in the tournament's centenary year.

Wade was then the first woman to be elected to the Wimbledon committee and remains the last British female to have won any Grand Slam singles title.

