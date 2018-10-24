In 1976, figure-skater John Curry was named Sports Personality of the Year winner.

Curry skated to four major honours in 1976: The Winter Olympic Games and The British, European and World Championships.

He was also the flag bearer at the Austria Winter Olympics.

Curry passed away in 1994, aged 44, but is thought of as one of the best British figure-skaters ever to have lived.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.