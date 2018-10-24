In 1975, cricketer David Steele was named Sports Personality of the Year after a breakthrough year in which he made his England debut and had a brilliant summer with the bat, scoring over 250 runs in three Tests.

Although Steele's efforts could not prevent Australia retaining the Ashes, he became an instant fans' favourite and went on to be named one of the Wisden cricketers of the year in 1976.

