Steele wins 1975 Sports Personality

In 1975, cricketer David Steele was named Sports Personality of the Year after a breakthrough year in which he made his England debut and had a brilliant summer with the bat, scoring over 250 runs in three Tests.

Although Steele's efforts could not prevent Australia retaining the Ashes, he became an instant fans' favourite and went on to be named one of the Wisden cricketers of the year in 1976.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.

