In 1971, HRH Princess Anne became the first Royal to be named Sports Personality of the Year.

Aged just 21, Princess Anne won the individual title at the European Eventing Championship at Burghley.

She went on to participate in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, riding The Queen's horse, Goodwill.

