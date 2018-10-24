In 1970, Sir Henry Cooper was named Sports Personality of the Year for the second time.

It was a year in which Cooper cemented his place as one of the greatest British heavyweights of the post-war era, winning British, Commonwealth and European belts.

He also remains the only British boxer to have been awarded the coveted Lonsdale Belt three times outright and was knighted in the year 2000.

