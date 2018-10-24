Rand scoops 1964 Sportsview award

In 1964, athlete Mary Rand was named Sportsview Personality of the Year winner.

Rand lead the way for Great Britain at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics Games, becoming the nation's first female to win an Olympics athletics gold, competing in the long jump. This gold was also a new long jump world record of 6.76 meters.

To propel her all-round athlete status, Rand also took silver in the modern pentathlon and bronze in the 4x100 meters.

