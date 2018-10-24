In 1961, race driver Sir Stirling Moss was named Sportsview Personality of the Year winner for his outstanding contributions to Formula 1.

Moss finished the 1961 season second in the World Championship despite a great win in the German Grand Prix.

Four times runner-up in the Formula 1 drivers' championship, Moss effectively retired in 1962 after a near-fatal crash in the Glover Trophy at Goodwood.

He continued to race in historic cars and legends events, but eventually retired at the age of 81 after a career that spanned eight decades and took in 212 victories