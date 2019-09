In 1959, John Surtees was named Sportsview Personality of the Year after winning his second motorcycling world title.

He then switched disciplines to take the Formula 1 title with Ferrari in 1964 and is the only man to secure the World Championship on four wheels as well as two.

