In 1958, swimmer Ian Black was crowned Sports Review of the Year winner.

Following on from the previous year's oldest winner, Dai Rees, 17-year-old Scottish swimmer Ian Black became the youngest winner of the trophy after he won three European medals and Empire Games gold in the summer of 1958.

