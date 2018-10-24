In 1956, cricketer Jim Laker was named Sports Review of the Year winner, as the award was then known.

That year, in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, Laker became the first bowler in history to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. He finished with unprecedented match bowling figures of 19-90.

Laker went on to set the record of most wickets taken (46) in a five-match Ashes series, which remains unbroken to this day.

He was crowned Sports Review of the Year winner at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

