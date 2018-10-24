Gordon Pirie runs to glory in 1955

BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner 1955: Gordon Pirie.

In 1955, long-distance runner Gordon Pirie took the second award.

The Leeds-born athlete shot to stardom by beating triple Olympic gold medallist Emil Zatopek three times.

Often clocking up more than 200 miles each week, Pirie changed many people's attitudes towards training.

