BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner 1954: Sir Christopher Chataway.

Back in 1954 Chataway represented Britain in a special athletics match-up with Russia. He was behind Vladimir Kuts in the 5,000m for the majority of the race, but powered ahead in the last 10 strides to win in a world-record time. The dramatic pictures were broadcast to 12 million viewers.

At the time of inception, the accolade was known as the Sports Review of the Year award. Chataway's fellow countryman, Sir Roger Bannister, finished runner-up that year after becoming the first man to run a sub four-minute mile.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 is broadcast live from Belfast on Sunday, 20 December from 19:00 GMT on BBC One. Further coverage on BBC Sport's online platforms and Radio 5 live.