Wiggins plays guitar at SPOTY party

Bradley Wiggins shows off his guitar skills during an after-party for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show at London's ExCeL Arena.

The Tour de France winner and seven-time Olympic medallist joined Rick Parfitt Junior's band for a rendition of That's Entertainment by The Jam, aided by an unnamed singing security guard plucked from the crowd because he knew the lyrics.

Wiggins described winning the prestigious award ahead of Jessica Ennis, Andy Murray and Mo Farah as being "probably his greatest sporting achievement".

