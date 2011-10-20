BBC Sport Unsung Heroes 2010

BBC Sport looks back at the incredible Unsung Hero award winners from 2010.

As part of the 2011 BBC Sports Personality of the Year event we will once again be looking for some very special people who work in sport.

It's our 2011 BBC Sports Unsung Hero awards.

Do you know someone who helps others take part in sport within your community?

Someone who goes that extra mile to make a difference?

If so, why not nominate them for a BBC's Sports Unsung Hero award?

The awards have been run annually since 2003. They recognise special people who dedicate their lives to promoting sport in their community, taking no reward from it other than the pleasure of helping others to take part and enjoy their sport.

The search for our BBC's Sports Unsung Heroes takes place across the United Kingdom. It will see winners named in all 12 of our BBC English Regions plus Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Each winner will go forward for final judging, when an overall winner is named at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event in Salford on Thursday, 22 December live on BBC ONE.

